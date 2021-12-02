Aggregates levy to be extended

After two rounds of consultation with industry, the government has decided that the aggregates levy exclusion will only apply when aggregate is returned to the land at the site where it was taken for a purpose connected to the winning of the aggregate.

This will restrict the exclusion to any aggregate used for operational purposes at a quarry, borrow pit or other extraction site.

Draft legislation to amend section 19(3)(e) of Finance Act 2001 will be published for consultation ahead of its inclusion in a future Finance Bill.

Jayne Harrold, environmental tax leader at PwC, said: “Borrow pits are widely used on very large infrastructure and construction projects to reduce the transport of aggregate through local communities. The proposed removal of the aggregates levy exclusion for the use of these borrow pits will not add significant tax burden as aggregates levy is £2 per tonne, but it will result in significant new compliance and administration burdens for those affected.

“Aggregates levy is a very complex tax. The proposed consultation on simplification by replacement of some exemptions with a single exemption for unavoidable by-products of construction projects will hopefully ease administration and interpretation and result in fewer disputes with taxpayers.”

