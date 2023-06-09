Aggregates lobby group sets up concrete division

A Bay-Lynx volumetric concrete mixer truck

BAA’s new Concrete Division is sponsored TVS Interfleet and Bay-Lynx Manufacturing UK, manufacturers of mixer truck bodies.

“The benefits for the members who have a ready-mix or batched on-site side of the business from the new division [include] the potential to not only tap into our strategic partner resources but strengthen them with the support from the BAA, TVS and Bay-Lynx," said BAA chief executive Mike Phillips.

"The Concrete Division will have a range of benefits and discounts from our partners when it comes to things like driver CPC training, transport and H&S audits, digital compliance, assistance with policies and procedures, along with some exciting offerings from both TVS Interfleet and Bay-Lynx that will be a massive benefit to our members and the wider industry,” he added.

TVS Interfleet industrial sales director Lindsey Rudd said: “This sector has some very deep-rooted and substantial issues that can only be addressed and resolved by revolutionising how things are done in all areas, from simple targeted discussion to developing ground-breaking products and massive enhancement of training and educational reform.

“However, this sector in the UK does boast some of the best in the world in their fields, and therefore, I’m looking forward to being part of this gathered knowledge and, in turn, creating the maximum value and level of change for its members.”

Bay-Lynx operations director Michael Barr said: “The rise of volumetric mixers over the years has seen significant growth as well as many challenges, being part of the BAA Concrete Division will ensure that the volumetric fleet operators have a voice and have an opportunity to work together with other industry stakeholders to face future opportunities.”

BAA chairman Ric Clemmey said: “Understanding that many of our members don’t just operate quarries, we need to ensure that the BAA, through Mike and his team, can adapt and offer support across all the relevant sectors we operate in.”

Got a story? Email news@theconstructionindex.co.uk