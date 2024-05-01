Aggregates trading platform secures funding

Soil Link founders Will Rundle and Kobe Tonkin

The Materials Exchange Platform, set up by Soil Link Ltd, has completed its first round of seed investment, underpinned by three investors.

Soil Links’ founders Will Rundle and Kobe Tonkin came up with the idea of a national database to link construction companies and their projects to enable the reuse of soils and aggregates.

Will Rundle said: “Soil Link stands out as the only SaaS [software as a service] platform available in the UK, empowering users to view materials not just as waste, but as valuable resources. As we look ahead to 2024 and beyond, we are eager to witness the positive impact of Soil Link on the construction industry.”

His lead backer agrees. Stephen Kirk set up SK Consulting & Investment nine years ago after working in a senior position at Underwriters Laboratories (UL) and has since invested in several businesses.

Stephen Kirk said: “The Soil Link founders have worked hard to lay the groundwork for the growth of the business. Will and Kobe have built relationships with many of the major players in the construction industry who are very excited about the potential for Soil Link. The impact Soil Link’s model will have on the environment is enormously positive. It will enable companies to develop a circular economy and work towards a net zero future.”

