Aggreko unveils three-engine generator

Powermx generators are boxed in standard 20ft containers

Aggreko's new Powermx range is designed to deliver modular power in one big box that can be scaled up or down depending on the power requirement.

The range includes the Powermx3, a three-engine, 1.35MVA generator housed in a standard 20ft container, and the dual-engine 1.25MVA Powermx2.OWERMX2™ Stage V generator.

Powermx generators operate with a load-on-demand system, adjusting autonomously to varying power needs. Their control features and multi engine design means the system can generate power throughout the load range up to 1.35MVA, minimising emissions by generating only the amount of power that is actually required.

Oversizing generator sets is a common occurrence across many applications, which risks inefficiencies and potential equipment issues when running at low loads for prolonged periods. Powermx automatically responds to site requirements. Its advanced control system allows the engines to meet load-sharing, base-loading, peak lopping or standby requirements.

The Powermx generator range joins Aggreko's Greener Upgrades portfolio, along with battery energy storage systems (BESS), oil-free air compressors, steam boilers, Stage V generators and chillers.

