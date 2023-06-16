Air-purifying paint specified for TBC London

The TBC London building is being revamped by Willmott Dixon

Property developer Fore Partnership handed Willmott Dixon a £50m contract last year to transform an out-of-date 1990s office building into one of the UK’s most sustainable and healthy offices.

Called TBC London, the renewed building will use Airlite paint for the interiors. As a first step, Airlite has been applied to the hoardings surrounding the site.

AM Technology’s Airlite paint is said to “purify the air by attacking and neutralising pollutants and microbes… eliminating 99.9% of bacteria and mould, reduce air pollution by 88.8% and neutralise odours”.

According to the manufacturer, when Airlite comes into contact with light, the paint becomes ‘active’, creating an ionized layer on its surface. This active layer works to purify the air around it. Working in a way similar to plants using sunlight to turn CO 2 and water into oxygen, Airlite’s version of photosynthesis reverts pollutants back into harmless atmospheric gasses and salts.

Each 100 sqm of wall painted with Airlite is equivalent to planting 100 sqm of forest, it claims.

Fore has previously used Airlite at its Cadworks office building in Glasgow.

'The paint that turns your walls into an air purifier', it says on the tin

Fore Partnership managing partner Basil Demeroutis said: "We are thrilled to be using Airlite paint at TBC London, as this not only supports our commitment to driving innovation in our supply chain and wider industry, but also demonstrates our dedication to creating a healthy and thriving community. We are excited to see the positive impact that this product will have on the building and the people who work and visit here."

TBC London is designed to be 100% electric and net zero carbon in operation, with no fossil fuels used in running the property. It is scheduled for completion in mid-2024.

Airlite has already been used on the hoardings

The very latest stage of construction on the project

