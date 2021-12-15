Akela wins £6m Taylor Wimpey contract

Akela will build 149 new homes under the contract, which is worth over £6m.

Taylor Wimpey East Scotland’s appointment of Akela Construction for the second follows Akela’s completion of 69 homes in phase one.

The latest phase will see Akela build two-, three- and four-bedroom homes in a mix of detached, semi-detached and terraced styles.

The Ravensheugh development is part of a wider St Clements Wells masterplan that includes a new primary school, secondary school and local centre. The development is situated on the outskirts of Edinburgh, next to the A1.

Mark Markey, Akela Group managing director, said: “This contract win follows Akela Construction’s successful delivery of 69 new homes in phase one and we are delighted to be working with Taylor Wimpey again to deliver these much-needed homes on the outskirts of the capital.

“We are seeing growing levels of demand for new homes in East Lothian and across Scotland and with Akela Group’s unique combination of construction and ground engineering services, we are well positioned to offer clients a one-stop-shop to deliver these projects.”

