Akerlof tasked with standardising MMC kits

A panelised building system [Image from Sigmat]

The MMC Standardisation Research and Kit of Parts project comes on the back of commitments set out within the Transforming Infrastructure Performance Roadmap to 2030 and the Construction Playbook first published in December 2020.

The project is seen as a key step by the Department for Levelling Up, Housing & Communities (DLUHC) to translate policy into practice.

Akerlof, a specialist MMC consultancy, has been appointed by the DLUHC through competitive tender to lead a consortium of partners, including Buro Happold, HLM Architects and Limberger Associates, that will undertake research and engagement to help shape a strategy that uses standard parts.

The focus of the project will be on MMC Categories 2 (2D primary structural systems) and 5 (non-structural assemblies and sub-assemblies). Consultation with the wider industry and supply chain will endeavour to ensure that the solutions reflect the requirements of the sector and help grow the MMC market.

Housing minister Rachel Maclean said: “Delivering more, better quality and greener homes is central to our levelling up mission. I encourage all industry partners to engage in this research which will harness the benefits of modern methods of construction, drive up productivity in the sector and help deliver the high-quality homes this country needs.”

Akerlof partner Jamie Hillier said: “We hope that this project will demonstrate the benefits of using common parts to create greater choice across housing and set the direction of travel for the sector.”

Gaynor Tennant, co-founder and chair of the Offsite Alliance, said: “Standardisation at scale must be built on consensus. We are thrilled to support industry engagement for this project. Bringing together manufacturers, consultants, research and innovation institutes and clients to share ideas, challenges and opportunities for standardisation will ensure solutions focus on interoperability and help to unlock barriers within the market.”

