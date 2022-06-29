Alan Lovell nominated for Environment Agency chair

Alan Lovell

The appointment is subject to ratification by two House of Commons committees: the environment, food & rural affairs (EFRA) select committee and the environmental audit committee (EAC). They will hold a joint hearing on Tuesday 5th July before producing a report for ministers to consider.

Subject to the EFRA and EAC report and a final decision then being made by the environment secretary, Alan Lovell will become chair of the Environment Agency in September 2022, in succession to Emma Howard Boyd.

Alan Lovell is currently chairman of Interserve Group, having been brought in by the banks who took ownership of the company from administration. At Interserve he has overseen the break up of the group, selling the facilities management businesses and rebranding the construction business as Tilbury Douglas, its former name.

Originally an accountant, he has made a career of being parachuted into companies on the skids, including Conder, Costain and Jarvis. He was put on the board of Carillion two months before its collapse as a non-executive director, and subsequently Amey LG.

He is also currently senior independent director of SIG and chair of Safestyle UK.

