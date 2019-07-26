ALE agrees to Mammoet takeover

ALE and Mammoet both design and produce their own heavylift engineering equipment

Terms of the deal and purchase price have not yet been disclosed.

Along with Sarens of Belgium, Mammoet and ALE represent the big three European specialists in ultra heavy lifting, with mega cranes, lifting vessels and jacking systems. The merger of two of them is therefore big news in the lifting industry.

ALE, though British in origin, already has substantial Dutch engineering behind it since its acquisition of Breda-based Lastra in 2002.

In the year to 31st March 2018, ALE Holdings made a pre-tax profit of £9.4m on revenue of £194m.

Mammoet chief executive Paul van Gelder said: “We are very happy with this agreement. Mammoet and ALE complement each other in geographical presence on all continents. Together, we have a well-balanced portfolio of activities worldwide. This enables us to improve our service proposition and create synergies, as we are able to mobilise equipment and personnel swiftly anywhere. Last but not least, Mammoet and ALE both have a strong legacy in innovations which, once combined, will enable us to grow as a technologically leading player.”

Mark Harries, group managing director and co-owner of ALE, said: “Mammoet and ALE share a strong ambition to be leading in the engineered heavy lifting and transport sector. Both companies have a strong track record and are renowned for their craftsmanship, innovations and fleet of equipment. We both have shaped the profession of heavy lifting and transport through numerous innovations in the past decades. The prospect of the two companies joining forces is very exciting.”

The closing of the transaction is subject to approval of the relevant competition authorities, which might not be a formality. Until that time, Mammoet and ALE will continue to operate strictly independently.

