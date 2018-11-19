  1. Instagram
Construction News

Tue November 20 2018

ALE expands jacking fleet

12 hours ALE has expanded its European fleet of the recently launched Mega Jack 300 system and is delivering a multi-point system to its UK branch.

A number of bridge projects across the UK are lined up to use the new jacking system in early 2019.

The new system is described by ALE as offering a superior solution to traditional climbing jacks in a wide variety of applications.

The multi-point system delivered to its UK branch will take the total amount of towers in the group’s global fleet past 20.

The system was designed in-house by ALE’s R&D department to jack-up heavy modules on sites where space is restricted or congested. The company said that the system has already demonstrated its time efficiency, increased stability and compactness while jacking-up hundreds of pipe rack modules over 5m high in Kuwait, where a total of 16 towers operated together.

“We are delighted to have this innovative system operating in the UK. We have secured several civil projects where this system is ideally suited; it will demonstrate the system’s strength and capabilities to optimise project schedules,” said director – UK, Russ Jones.

