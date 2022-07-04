Algeco wins £19.2m Leeds academy project

CGI of Laurence Calvert Academy in Middleton, Leeds

Algeco has been appointed to build the £19.2m Laurence Calvert Academy in Middleton for the Department for Education (DfE) through the Mod-C Secondary School Framework.

Algeco is acting as principal contractor to provide a full turnkey solution involving construction of a three-storey whole school block and associated external works.

Work began on site at the start of June, with a planned completion date in August 2023.

Laurence Calvert Academy Middleton Complex will have capacity for 1,050 pupils aged 11 to 16.

It will be made by Algeco using its steel frame modular system. A total of 192 modules will be supplied along with a hybrid build for the sports hall areas. The works involve construction of the whole school block and associated external works.

James Withey, managing director of Algeco Offsite Solutions, said: “Securing Laurence Calvert Academy is the latest significant new business win for us. We have ambitious growth plans in place as we look to leverage the benefits of being part of the larger European Algeco business.”

Private equity group sold TDR its modular building interests, including Elliot, last year to Brookfield, another private equity investor. In February this year Brookfield then rebranded all the businesses ­– Elliott, Carter Accommodation and Procomm Site Services – as Algeco, the name of a French modular supplier within the group. [See previous report here.]

