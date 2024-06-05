Aliaxis lines up UK plant closures

Aliaxis UK's plant in Lenham, Kent, is under threat [Image: Google Streetview]

Some 200 staff at Marley Plumbing & Drainage in Lenham were told on Monday that their factory has been earmarked for closure and they coul dbe losing their jobs, the Kent Messenger reports.

Parent company Aliaxis UK is starting a three-month redundancy consultation process, with staff being told they will receive a final decision on 6th September 2024.

Marley Plumbing & Drainage is owned by Belgian giant Aliaxis, which is itself going through some boardroom turmoil. Though it shares origins with the Marley roof tile business, the two have long been separate. Marley roof tiles are now part of the Marshalls group.

Aliaxis UK commercial director Gareth Dunn said: “Aliaxis UK has entered into a period of consultation with its employees on its proposal to make some changes as part of a new UK strategy which, depending on outcome, could see changes to activity at the Lenham site and impact a number of roles within the business.

“This is a sensitive time for all our employees, and the proposals will be subject to a full and thorough consultation process before any final decisions are reached.

“We of course recognise this is a subject which will hold interest in the surrounding area, however, until such a time as this process is concluded and a final decision reached, we are not in a position to comment on any outcome, impact or any implied dates.”

Seven weeks ago corporate headquarters of Aliaxis SA in Belgium announced that chief executive Eric Olsen was leaving the company “as a result of a strategic difference”.

