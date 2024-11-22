Alliance Leisure brings in Speller Metcalfe for Leek redevelopment

CGI of the remodelled leisure centre

Brough Park Leisure Centre is getting a major makeover and will become, on completion, MyActive Leek.

It is the latest in a series of schemes being delivered by Alliance Leisure for Staffordshire Moorlands District Council and forms part of a wider regeneration of Leek town centre, funded by Levelling Up grants from central government.

The development is being delivered by Alliance Leisure through the UK Leisure Framework, which is owned and managed by Denbighshire Leisure Ltd. The project team includes contractor Speller Metcalfe, architect Roberts Limbrick and project manager Abacus.

The centre will be managed by the Council’s new in-house health and wellbeing company, operating under the MyActive brand.

The current four-lane swimming pool will be replaced with a new 25-metre, six-lane pool as well as a larger teaching pool. The gym will be expanded from 35 stations to 60, while a second group exercise studio and group cycling studio will be added to increase the fitness provision.

One of the old squash courts will become a ‘community wellness suite’.

Other new features will include an indoor soft play and party area and the changing facilities will be updated.

The refurbishment also aims to transform the centre into an all-electric facility. Gas boilers will be replaced by air source heat pumps, while solar panels installed on the roof will generate approximately 42 kW of energy.

Speller Metcalfe director Rob Lashford said: “We’re delighted to start work on the redevelopment of Brough Leisure Centre and create an exciting, modern facility for the local community. Leisure centres are Speller Metcalfe’s bread and butter and we're proud to be working with the project team to drive positive change across the county.”

Alliance Leisure is working on two further Levelling Up funded projects for the council: the revamp of Leek’s indoor market halls and the refurbishment of the Nicholson Institute – home to the town’s library, museum and art gallery. The leisure development specialist is also driving a £2.1m project to reduce carbon emissions at Biddulph Valley Leisure Centre, after the council secured £1.9m from the public sector decarbonisation scheme fund.

