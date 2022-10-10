Allianz appoints new chief engineer

Peter Milton

Peter Milton is a chartered mechanical engineer with a diploma in company direction and more than three decades in the inspection and insurance industry.

He has sat on the board of the Safety Assessment Federation (SAFed) for 12 years, including five as chairman.

He started his career at HSB Engineering Insurance, progressing to managing director. In that role, he saw ownership of the business transfer from AIG to Munich Re.

After a stint as managing director for testing and certification provider Lloyds British, he had been working as a consultant before joining Allianz.

Allianz chief claims officer Graham Gibson said: “Peter Carless has done a splendid job, bringing together our engineering functions and getting that part of the business ready for the next stage of our strategy. On behalf of the board and his former colleagues, I want to thank him warmly and wish him all the best on his retirement.

“I’d like also to welcome – equally warmly – Peter Milton, who is bringing skills and experience that we will be calling upon in the coming months, when we unveil a new strategy for our engineering business. He is a great addition to the team as we embark on an exciting (and safe!) journey.”

Got a story? Email news@theconstructionindex.co.uk