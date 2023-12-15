Alumasc acquisition cleared

ARP gutters

Alumasc announced back in July that it had agreed a £10m deal to take over Aluminium Roofline Products (ARP) and Rainwater Online Holdings from Richard Muddimer.

However, the deal first needed to secure the approval of the Competition & Markets Authority (CMA).

Alumasc has today formally received clearance from the CMA and the transaction is now expected to complete by 31st December 2023.

Alumasc chief executive Paul Hooper said: “This acquisition aligns with our strategy to accelerate our organic growth with earnings enhancing bolt-on acquisitions, and we are delighted that it has cleared its final regulatory hurdle. We are excited about the scaling up opportunities this transaction brings to both companies and look forward to welcoming the ARP team into Alumasc Group.”

Based in Leicester, ARP was established in 1987, and operates from four facilities totalling over 47,000 square feet. It has 70 staff and turned over £11m last year. Alumasc turned over £89m.

