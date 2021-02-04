  1. Instagram
Construction News

Thu February 04 2021

Alumasc interims show solid growth

14 hours Alumasc, manufacturer of drainpipes, gutters and other building products, has seen double digit sales growth and more than doubled profits in the last six months.

An Alumasc drainpipe
An Alumasc drainpipe

Alumasc’s interim results, for the six months to 31st December 2020 show revenue up 11% to £45.6m (2019: £41.1m) and a pre-tax profit of £5.5m (2019: £2.1m).

Chief Executive Paul Hooper said the numbers "reflect the successful execution of our repositioning strategy launched in 2019”.

Alumasc’s Water Management division, representing 42% of group revenues, made a profit of £3.5m (18% operating margin), up 44% on the previous year, thanks to sales up 9%, gross margin improvements and cost savings.

The Building Envelope division, accounting for 46% of revenues, delivered a record performance, returning to profit of £2.5m (12% operating margin.

The Housebuilding Products division, representing 12% of revenues, grew profit by 29% to £1.2m (22% operating margin), credited to new product introductions and tighter cost controls. 

