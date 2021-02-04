Alumasc interims show solid growth

An Alumasc drainpipe

Alumasc’s interim results, for the six months to 31st December 2020 show revenue up 11% to £45.6m (2019: £41.1m) and a pre-tax profit of £5.5m (2019: £2.1m).

Chief Executive Paul Hooper said the numbers "reflect the successful execution of our repositioning strategy launched in 2019”.

Alumasc’s Water Management division, representing 42% of group revenues, made a profit of £3.5m (18% operating margin), up 44% on the previous year, thanks to sales up 9%, gross margin improvements and cost savings.

The Building Envelope division, accounting for 46% of revenues, delivered a record performance, returning to profit of £2.5m (12% operating margin.

The Housebuilding Products division, representing 12% of revenues, grew profit by 29% to £1.2m (22% operating margin), credited to new product introductions and tighter cost controls.

