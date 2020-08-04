Aluminium crane for Essex lifting specialist

Böcker AK 46/6000 aluminium truck crane

This is the third Böcker crane that DSM has bought. It already has an older AK 44/4000 model, and is expecting to take delivery before the end of the year of a new four-axle AK 52 truck crane, with a maximum payload of 12 tonnes.

The AK 46/6000 has a 44-metre boom with and a two-metre hydraulic jib extension. It can lift six tonnes at a radius of eight metres, 1,000 kg at 26 metres or 250 kg at 39 metres. Features include wireless remote control with automatic levelling, and fully variable positioning of each individual outrigger.

DSM managing director Melvyn Rogers said: “The new AK 46/6000 went straight to work on a very tight job in London, utilising the variable outriggers to place an air conditioning unit at 30 metres radius highlighting the impressive capabilities of this machine. The small slewing radius makes it possible to erect the crane in the smallest of all spaces and with flowing traffic. By using this machine in this location saved the necessity of using a much larger crane and fully closing the stores car park.”

He added: “Adding the AK 46/6000 and AK 52 strengthens DSMs position within the bespoke contract lifting and machinery movement market. The Böcker products we buy perfectly complement our fleet in order to continue to offer our customers innovative lifting solutions.”

