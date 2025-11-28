Alumno secures funding for two Scottish PBSA schemes

The PBSA planned for St George’s Road, Glasgow [Images from Alumno]

Henderson Park, the international real estate investment manager, has agreed to forward fund a 453-bed purpose-built student accommodation (PBSA) portfolio from specialist PBSA developer, Alumno Group.

The portfolio comprises two development projects with planning consent: Jock’s Lodge in Edinburgh; and St George’s Road in Glasgow.

Jock’s Lodge is a 191-bed new-build in the Meadowbank suburb of Edinburgh. St George’s Road is a 262-bed development in the Woodlands district of Glasgow.

Alumno remains responsible for the delivery of both projects, with practical completion expected by September 2027.

Christophe Kuhbier, head of investments, Europe, at Henderson Park, said: “Partnering with Alumno Group, a highly experienced developer with a proven track record in this sector, gives us confidence in the delivery of two high-quality, market-leading assets that will meet student expectations.”

Jock’s Lodge in Edinburgh

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