Alumno submits plans for Glasgow student residence

CGI of Alumno's proposal for the Woodlands Conservation Area site

The proposed building will house 262 students in single ensuite bedrooms with shared kitchens, and self-sufficient studio rooms. Communal spaces include a dining room, lounge and common study space on the fifth floor.

The development will also restore commercial units to the current vacant site.

The development is designed by Carson & Partners, which has worked for Alumno on several PBSA projects before, including Hyndland House in Glasgow.

The site is on the edge of the Woodlands Conservation Area, so Alumno’s has endeavoured to keep the scale, design and landscaping of the proposed development sympathetic to the area.

“In providing much needed high-quality accommodation for Glasgow students, our overarching intention is to respect the diverse community of Woodlands and St Georges Cross and reconnect and repair the missing corner of St George’s Road, while reinforcing the character of the area and re-introducing the frontages at street level,” said Alumno managing director David Campbell.

Architect Iain Carson of Carson & Partners said: “The plan, elevation and massing treatments follow a rational approach, in response to existing datums, materiality, proportion and local architectural characteristics.

“The extruded celebration of the corner incorporating a roof top communal living room and articulation of the facade along Grant Street are both familiar local west end terrace features. At ground level a transparent dual aspect reception will physically and visually connect one of two landscaped courtyards to the street while its adjoining retail space will once again help to reanimate and reinstate vibrancy to this significant part of St Georges Road.”

