Amey completes Carillion defence JV transition

Amey engaging with the military

The contracts include a range of military infrastructure and housing services delivered on behalf of the Defence Infrastructure Organisation (DIO), including the repair and maintenance of service family homes and other assets on the MoD estate.

Since the liquidation of Carillion in January, Amey has worked with the official receiver to ensure continuity of service, in addition to protecting more than 4,000 jobs, both directly and through the supply chain.

Now that Amey is the sole provider, it has been set new performance targets. It has reviewed service delivery and conducted an audit of its service provision, including engagement with military families to identify areas for improvement.

Amey chief executive Andy Milner said: “We have been working hard over the last six months to fully acquire the CarillionAmey business into Amey. Our aim has been to ensure service personnel and their families continue to receive a high quality, uninterrupted service and I am extremely pleased that we have managed to secure 4000 jobs in the process.”

He added: “Since we have taken on the central management of this contract, and while we have been waiting for a deal to be reached, service levels have already improved and I am looking forward to working with the client, military families and supply chain to unlock further service improvements through the life of the contract.”