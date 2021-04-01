Amey director moves to Tilbury Douglas

Paul Thain

Paul Thain, commercial director at Amey Utilities for the past couple of years, is joining Tilbury Douglas (formerly Interserve) next month as commercial director for infrastucture.

He will join the infrastructure senior leadership team and will report to Chris Tyerman, Tilbury Douglas’ managing director for infrastructure.

At Amey, Paul Thain helped secure new contracts in water, power and telecoms. He has previously worked for Balfour Beatty, Laing O’Rourke and Carillion. He is a fellow of the Chartered Institute of Civil Engineering Surveyors.

His new boss, Chris Tyerman, said: “Paul has significant commercial experience and has helped secure contracts across a range of sectors, including water, power, highways and telecoms. I am delighted to welcome Paul to our growing Tilbury Douglas team.”

Got a story? Email news@theconstructionindex.co.uk