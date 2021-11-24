Amey director takes over at Enerveo

Zak Houlahan

Zak Houlahan is moving to Enerveo as chief executive on 1st December 2021 after four years with Amey.

His appointment follows the death of former chief executive Stuart Chaston on 16th August, a victim of Covid-19 at the age of 53.

Zak Houlahan’s executive experience spans waste management with MRS Environmental and Veoli, arline support services with TCR Group and local government environmental services at Amey.

Enerveo executive chair Neil Kirkby predicted that the new chief executive would be “a great fit with the Enerveo team”.

