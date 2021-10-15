Amey frontline get ‘personal days’

Each Amey employee on site or on the road, working in what it describes as frontline roles, is getting an extra eight hours of leave per year that they are free to take as an extra day’s holiday or use in chunks as they see fit.

They might, for example, use it to leave work an hour early for eight Fridays, or they might take a couple of Monday mornings off – whatever suits the individual.

Amey says that hybrid and flexible working patterns are now standard for its office-based teams but are not always possible for frontline teams. The personal day offers an element of flexibility to those on site and in frontline roles.

Amey already offers frontline workers, where possible, early and late options to cater for personal and domestic obligations.

Chief executive Amanda Fisher said: “Amey is committed to creating working environments where each and every member of our team can thrive. Choice is fundamental to creating inspired, motivated and innovative teams. It works for our people and it works for our business, allowing us to draw on a truly diverse pool of talent. Too often this choice is the preserve of office-based employees. At Amey it extends right across our business to our frontline teams delivering vital services to communities nationwide.”

