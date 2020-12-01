Amey Highways wins eight-year deal for Yorkshire & Humber

Amey Highways has won the maintenance and response (M&R) contract for Highways England’s Area 12.

From June 2021, Amey will be responsible for maintenance, repairing defects, responding to emergency incidents and providing severe weather services on motorways and trunk roads across Yorkshire and Humberside. Amey Highways will also run the 10 motorway maintenance depots in Yorkshire and Humber.

The region has 1,650km of motorway, 476km of dual carriageway trunk road, 179km of single carriageway trunk road and 1,963 structures.

The contract is worth up to £179m and is set to run for up to eight years.

Highways England regional director Richard Marshall said: “Our roads are among the safest in the world and partnerships like this will help maintain high standards. By strengthening our ties with the supply chain who carry out maintenance and respond to incidents we can work more effectively, identify innovative ways of working and provide drivers with the best possible quality of service.

“We’re delighted to welcome Amey Highways to our Yorkshire asset delivery community. We already have a good relationship with them thanks to our partnership work in other regions, and this latest collaboration can only enhance our regional expertise.”

Peter Anderson, Amey’s managing director of transport infrastructure, said: “Over the coming months, my team and I are looking forward to continue to work collaboratively with Highways England, building on experience from our successful Area 7 and Area 10 M&R contracts and our northeast regional technology maintenance contract, to deliver the services effectively and efficiently with the highest levels of safety and ensuring customer focussed outcomes on Area 12.”

