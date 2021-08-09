Amey in the news as Brize Norton runway melts

According to reports, the runway at RAF Brize Norton, maintained by Amey, was out of action for three weeks recently because the hot weather melted the asphalt.

The Telegraph reported that a Voyager aircraft painted in union flag livery was damaged after landing on 18th July when the tyres picked up recently-laid tar. Several tyres and brake units had to be replaced and the runway was closed for three weeks for repeat repairs.

The article on 7th August was headlined “Potholes on RAF runway ground Boris Johnson’s VIP jet”.

Amey declined to comment to the newspaper, saying it had provided information to the Defence Infrastructure Organisation (DIO), it's client.

Andy Netherwood, who served in the RAF from 1993 to 2019, said on Twitter that despite “sub-editor’s license” in the headline, the content of the article was “spot on”.

Got a story? Email news@theconstructionindex.co.uk