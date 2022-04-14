Amey takes on £540m of roads maintenance

The contract, worth up to an estimated £540m, will begin on 16th August and run for eight years with a potential to extend for a further four years.

Amey expects to complete contract signing by the end of the month (April).

The maintenance work that Amey teams will be covering includes:

implementation of an enhanced winter and incident response service

a requirement to provide better journey reliability

enhanced communications

incorporation of new technology for better management of trunk network assets and contracts, and for delivery of maintenance activities.

A key part of the contract is delivering against a series of ‘net zero’ targets. These measures are intended to lower carbon emissions on the trunk road network.

The targets include:

at least 50% of Amey’s car and van fleet to be ultra-low-emission vehicles by 2025;

installing electric vehicle charge points at central offices and depots, with dedicated electric vehicle charging parking spaces and the signage to support the operation of ultra-low-emission vehicles.

Got a story? Email news@theconstructionindex.co.uk