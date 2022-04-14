Amey takes on £540m of roads maintenance

  1. Instagram
Thu April 14 2022

12 hours Transport Scotland has named Amey as the preferred bidder to take over its roads maintenance contracts in the north east of the country.

The contract, worth up to an estimated £540m, will begin on 16th August and run for eight years with a potential to extend for a further four years.

Amey expects to complete contract signing by the end of the month (April).

The maintenance work that Amey teams will be covering includes:

  • implementation of an enhanced winter and incident response service
  • a requirement to provide better journey reliability
  • enhanced communications
  • incorporation of new technology for better management of trunk network assets and contracts, and for delivery of maintenance activities.

A key part of the contract is delivering against a series of ‘net zero’ targets.  These measures are intended to lower carbon emissions on the trunk road network.

The targets include:

  • at least 50% of Amey’s car and van fleet to be ultra-low-emission vehicles by 2025;
  • installing electric vehicle charge points at central offices and depots, with dedicated electric vehicle charging parking spaces and the signage to support the operation of ultra-low-emission vehicles.

