Amey takes on Carillion school care

Amey has taken over the facilities management of 11 secondary schools in Barnsley that were previously looked after by Carillion.

The new contract will now see Amey delivering facilities management including caretaking, cleaning, grounds and building maintenance.

Amey already provides facilities management services to schools and colleges in Glasgow, Edinburgh, Dumfries & Galloway, Clackmannanshire, Renfrewshire Belfast, Bradford and Northampton.

Chief executive Andy Milner said: “Our understanding of facilities management operations within schools means we are perfectly placed to deliver a service that is sustainable and efficient. We are looking forward to welcoming 230 new employees to our business and working with both Barnsley Local Education Partnership and Barnsley Metropolitan Borough Council.”