Amey up for sale

Ferrovial has appointed external advisers to explore the possibility of divesting some or all of its support services businesses, which include UK highway maintenance contractor Amey.

Ferrovial posted a net loss of €72m (£64m) for the first half of 2018 because of €237m (£210m) allocated for losses on Amey’s highway maintenance contract with Birmingham City Council. Amey has also lost £48m loss on the M8 motorway upgrade in Scotland.

According to the Financial Times, Goldman Sachs has been assigned to explore the sale of the global services division, which also includes its road operations in North America.

Neither Ferrovial nor Amey have made any official comment yet.

Ferrovial took over Amey in 2003 for £81m. In 2006 it took over airport operator BAA for £10bn. In 2013 it paid £385m to acquire Enterprise, which it merged with Amey to double its size.