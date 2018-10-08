Amey wins £325m Area 10 highways deal

Highways England's Area 10 include the Thelwall Viaduct

From April 2019, Amey will be providing all routine and cyclic maintenance on the trunk road and motorway network around Cheshire, Merseyside, Greater Manchester and South Lancashire. Responsible for incident response, defect rectification and severe weather treatment, Amey will also be in charge of traffic management during incidents and the operation of the five main depots in the region, as well as seven winter-only depots.

Amey already maintains Highways England Area 7 in the East Midlands and is responsible for designing maintenance and improvement schemes in Areas 13 (North Lancashire and Cumbria) and 14 (The Northeast).

Highways England director of operations Nick Harris said: “We are delighted to welcome Amey to our northwest asset delivery supply chain community.”

Amey chief executive Andy Milner said: “Working together, listening and learning from our clients and customers, we have reshaped our highways business to put collaboration and service delivery at the heart of our approach. This approach is the basis of developing the Area 10 collaborative model with Highways England and the supply chain to deliver services for the communities of the northwest.”

Further contracts will be awarded for Area 10 design services and the construction works framework in the coming months, in time for the April 2019 start.