Amey’s Hindle to head Kier Highways

Nicola Hindle will join Kier in May from Amey where she has spent the last 15 years, most recently as managing director of its rail and consulting business.

She is a chartered accountant with a degree in mathematics who paraglides in her leisure time.

“I am delighted to be joining Kier at a pivotal time for both the group, as it executes its new strategy, and the highways business,” she said. “With increased government investment in the UK road network expected through RIS2, Kier is well placed to support both Highways England and its key local authority clients in the maintenance and expansion of the UK’s road network.”

Kier chief executive Andrew Davies said: “She brings with her a strong focus on safety and quality delivery for clients and I look forward to her working closely with our senior leadership team and key clients to continue to drive growth for our highways business.”

