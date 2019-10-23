AmeySRM lands Knutsford M6 scheme

Animation of the M6 J19 scheme

AmeySRM will start work at the end of March next year to overhaul Junction 19 of the M6 near Knutsford, constructing a new bridge through the existing roundabout and over the M6.

The measures are designed to reduce congestion at the motorway’s intersection with the A556 and provide improvements for pedestrians and cyclists.

AmeySRM is one of Highways England’s 13 delivery integration partners – or DIPs – who are currently working on 18 packages of road projects, including the J19 scheme.

Robert Allen, framework partnership director for Amey Sir Robert McAlpine, said: “Our collaborative approach to delivering this scheme forms part of a comprehensive upgrade of Manchester’s southern access, creating better journeys for those using this road network.”

Got a story? Email news@theconstructionindex.co.uk