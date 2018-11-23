TCI Black FridayTCI Black Friday
Fri November 23 2018

  3. Amtrak shortlists four teams for Philadelphia station

11 hours Four teams have been shortlisted by US rail operator Amtrak as master developer for the next stage of upgrades to the William H Gray III 30th Street Station in Philadelphia.

The shortlist has been drawn up from those responding to a request for qualification (RFQ). The four are:

  • Brandywine Realty Trust: Brandywine, Pelli Clarke, Pelli Architects, WSP, CBRE;
  • G30 Collaborative: Meridiam, Gensler, Gannett Fleming, Turner Construction, Aramark, MarketPlace, WeWork;
  • PHL 30 Vision: JLL, FXCollaborative, AKF, Pennoni, Arup, Jingoli, JLL;
  • Plenary Infrastructure PHL: Plenary, SOM, Pennoni, Arora, Urban, AKRF, Gilbane Building, Johnson Controls, Vantage, Republic.

“The selection of the four teams is a significant milestone, as it represents the next step in realizing the future vision of the William H Gray III 30th Street Station,” said Amtrak senior program manager Natalie Shieh. “By partnering with the right development team, Amtrak will update this major transportation hub as a world-class gateway for the traveling public and Philadelphia.”

The nearly 100-year-old station is the third busiest in Amtrak’s national system. Amtrak recently made capital investments there totalling more than $100 million, including the current refurbishment of the building facade.

The next step in the process will be for the four teams to respond to the request for proposals, with a master developer decision by Amtrak in 2019.

