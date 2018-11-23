Amtrak shortlists four teams for Philadelphia station

The shortlist has been drawn up from those responding to a request for qualification (RFQ). The four are:

Brandywine Realty Trust: Brandywine, Pelli Clarke, Pelli Architects, WSP, CBRE;

G30 Collaborative: Meridiam, Gensler, Gannett Fleming, Turner Construction, Aramark, MarketPlace, WeWork;

PHL 30 Vision: JLL, FXCollaborative, AKF, Pennoni, Arup, Jingoli, JLL;

Plenary Infrastructure PHL: Plenary, SOM, Pennoni, Arora, Urban, AKRF, Gilbane Building, Johnson Controls, Vantage, Republic.

“The selection of the four teams is a significant milestone, as it represents the next step in realizing the future vision of the William H Gray III 30th Street Station,” said Amtrak senior program manager Natalie Shieh. “By partnering with the right development team, Amtrak will update this major transportation hub as a world-class gateway for the traveling public and Philadelphia.”

The nearly 100-year-old station is the third busiest in Amtrak’s national system. Amtrak recently made capital investments there totalling more than $100 million, including the current refurbishment of the building facade.

The next step in the process will be for the four teams to respond to the request for proposals, with a master developer decision by Amtrak in 2019.