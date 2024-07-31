Anamore steps up to Ireland's Mica crisis

High mica content has caused concrete blocks to crack

First reported in County Donegal in 2013, in the northwest of the Republic of Ireland, the mica crisis affected around 7,500 homes and a number of buildings including schools, libraries and hospitals. Visible and structural damage started to become apparent and ranged from cracking to complete disintegration and crumbling of the concrete blocks meaning homes and buildings were uninhabitable.

The Irish government appointed a panel to investigate the problem and it was concluded that the high mica content in the aggregates was the primary cause of the defective blocks. In response to the findings, a compensation scheme was launched in 2020 to provide financial support to affected homeowners so they could remediate their dwellings. Some 1,900 homeowners have sought financial support but only approximately 230 homes have received remediation work to date.

Through the redress scheme Anamore is offering two options for remediation to homeowners who have been affected. The first, aimed at lower levels of mica, involves the removal of the outer leaf block wall down to the rising block walls, followed by reconstruction and re-rendering. The second is complete demolition down to foundation level, followed by full reconstruction of the dwelling; this is aimed at buildings infected with high levels of mica.

Anamore co-founder and director James McCallan said: “The mica crisis has been a devastating time for many homeowners and communities across the northwest. To see load-bearing blocks crumble and large cracks appear on dwellings is an unsettling experience, but with the redress scheme now in place we hope that we can support these communities and rebuild their homes.

“Restoring structural integrity is essential for these homeowners, they need reassurance that they are receiving quality workmanship as well as quality materials which meet the current regulations and rigorous material testing standards. Although regular maintenance will be essential to prevent future issues, remediated homes should regain value. We are keen to support these homeowners through our work, improving living conditions for the families affected.”

