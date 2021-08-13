Anchor Hanover joins Woodford plans

CGI of Woodford View, Anchor Hanover extra care homes on the former Woodford Aerodrome site on Chester Road in Woodford, Stockport.

Anchor Hanover, England’s largest not-for-profit provider of specialist housing and care for people in later life, has submitted a planning application for 104 extra care homes on the former Woodford Aerodrome site in Cheshire.

The scheme has been designed by Brewster Bye Architects.

Anchor Hanover recently exchanged contracts with Harrow Estates, part of Redrow, for the 4.3-acre site, which forms part of Woodford Garden Village.

The Anchor Hanover development will be part of the 920-home Woodford Garden Village consented masterplan, which also includes commercial space and a primary school. The 205-hectare site was previously home to Woodford Aerodrome, where the Lancaster Bomber, Vulcan Bomber and Nimrod were manufactured.

Charles Taylor, head of new business at Anchor Hanover, said: “Anchor Hanover’s ambitious development strategy remains comfortably on track, most notably our target to delivery over 5,700 quality homes for people in later life. If plans are approved, work could start from early 2022 with people being able to move in from spring 2024.”

