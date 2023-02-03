Anchor seeks consultants for £800m framework

An Anchor development

Anchor, which claims to be England’s largest provider of specialist housing and care for people in later life, has planned schemes across England, developing retirement communities that comprise 60 or more homes for sale, shared ownership and rent.

It is now tendering a four-year consultancy framework to pre-qualify architects, employers’ agents and cost consultants, structural and civil engineers, mechanical and electrical engineers, planning consultants and principal designers. The total estimated value for delivering projects over the life of the framework is £800m.

Steve Hogben, head of technical and commercial services for Anchor, said: “We have ambitious plans to further our provision for older people across the country. As a result, we are looking to secure long term partnerships with various practices from architects and designers to engineers and we have invited tenders from selected providers, with the view to award these tenders in June 2023.”

Companies wishing to be considered can access the submission information here.

The initial selection questionnaire (SQ) stage closes on the 12th February 2023.

Got a story? Email news@theconstructionindex.co.uk