Anchor seeks contractors for £1.7bn works

Anchor is tendering contracts covering a programme of repair, investment, and improvement activities across approximately 1,700 locations. The total estimated value for the works is £1.7bn over the next 15 years.

The works cover all Anchor’s residential care homes, retirement housing to rent and to buy, retirement villages, specialist care locations and several commercial properties and non-residential locations throughout England, along with three locations in South Wales.

Director of property delivery Brian Golton said: “Helping people enjoy later life by providing high quality, safe homes with resident focused services is paramount. As a result, we are looking to secure long term partnerships with contractors who can demonstrate they can deliver consistently and effectively, to ensure we continue to provide homes where residents love living in later life. We have commenced the initial phase of procurement with an aim to award tenders in June 2024.”

Interested contractors can visit the Anchor Hanover repairs and investment service site and apply by 6th July 2023.

