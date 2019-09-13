Anchor solution to prevent rail cable theft

Ander-fin ties cables to the bed of the precast trough

With cable theft costing the UK rail network millions of pounds each year in replacement and delays, Anderton Concrete has secured patent protection for its Ander-fin, designed to make cable theft “virtually impossible”.

Ander-fin can be used in conjunction with Anderton cable troughs to protect from metal theft. Every reduced weight trough that Anderton now manufacturers incorporates a slot in its base to allow Ander-fin to be fitted at the point of installation. This anchors the cables to the bed of the trough.

Anderton Concrete sales director Shaun Forrester said: “We believe Ander-fin offers an extremely effective solution to a continuing problem within the rail network and its shocking to learn an estimated 50,000 minutes per year are lost on the rail system due to cable theft. The beauty of our patented system is that we have protected every aspect of the system; this includes the void in the trough and the fin itself to anchor down the cable, which prevents any other system replicating the anchoring of cable via a void in the trough.

“For any railway scheme designers who are working in high risk areas, we encourage to specify the patented system as early as possible within the process. This will mean that the trough route is protected against potential theft and therefore reduces the chance of costly delays once the network is operational.”

Ander-fin cabel pull test

