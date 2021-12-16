Anderson in demand

Anderson is working on Hopkins Homes' River Reach development in Mistley

Anderson specialises in infrastructure works for house-builders and in recent weeks has started work on two contracts in Essex and one in Suffolk.

The first project to be awarded was the next phase of groundworks on-site at The Mulberries, in Witham, Essex, a 750-home development by Redrow Homes. Anderson has already completed the first two phases, including site infrastructure and relocating a roundabout as part of the Section 278 public highways package.

The second contract win is at River Reach in Mistley, Essex – a 100-unit Hopkins Homes development. The contract involves delivery of all on-site infrastructure and groundworks.

The third contract is for first phase infrastructure and groundworks for 130 units at Crest Nicholson’s Henley Gate development in Ipswich.

The three contracts together add £16m to Anderson’s order book.

Anderson’s construction managing director, Steve Howe, said: “Our strong order book for the year ahead is testament to the team and the professional way everyone has gone about their work to help secure and futureproof the growth of the business. Business relationship management is all about building trust, communication, and loyalty for mutually beneficial results. And this culture – in our case ‘The Anderson Way’ – is what has led to us become a contractor of choice for many large housebuilders.”

