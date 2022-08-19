Anderson secures £25m of Essex groundworks

Anderson is responsible for groundworks on Crest Nicholson’s Wycke Place development in Maldon

Anderson has secured the first phase of groundworks on Vistry’s Coggeshall Mill development in Coggeshall and the second phase of groundworks at Crest Nicholson’s Wycke Place in Maldon. Both developments are in Essex.

Andrew Nowosad, Anderson’s associate commercial director of construction, said: “Unbelievably, the tendering process for the Coggeshall Mill contract started back in December 2021. “Anderson’s pre-contract team showed great tenacity and diligence, working closely with the Vistry project delivery team, to ensure our final submission was not only robust and compliant, but also successful.

“The securing of this site is so strategically important to the business, as not only does it ensure continuity of work, but it also falls in line with our time proven approach of targeting and securing multi-phase sites.”

In Maldon, Anderson previously delivered the first phase groundworks. The second phase involves groundworks to 183 units over 87 weeks for Crest Nicholson.

“The fantastic work and achievement by the project delivery team in delivering, not only the first phase of works but also a complex S278 works package, helped ensure we were in a position of strength to tender and go on to secure the second phase of this development,” Andrew Nowosad said.

