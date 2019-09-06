Anderton Concrete rationalises product range

From the Anderlight troughing range

Cheshire-based Anderton Concrete will no longer offer fencing and building products; these will now be available instead from Supreme, another brand within the Ibstock Group.

Sales director Shaun Forrester said that he was thrilled to announce the change of direction and that it was a fantastic opportunity. The change in focus would “allow us to focus all of our energy into creating new customer relations as well as building our existing ones”, he said.

