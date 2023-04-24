Anglo-Dutch approval for 1.8GW powerline

The cross-border LionLink electricity line will be only the second of its kind in the world, with the first having been built by Germany and Denmark. However, it will be able to carry more than four times the amount of electricity as its predecessor – making it the largest of its kind in terms of capacity anywhere in the world.

LionLink– previously known as Eurolink – is a collaboration of the UK’s National Grid and Dutch transmission operator TenneT. It is seen as a first step towards an integrated electricity grid in the North Sea, connecting offshore wind turbines. While normal interconnectors only connect two countries, the multipurpose LionLink will join the UK and Netherlands to each other as well as simultaneously with offshore wind farms at the heart of the North Sea.

The British and Dutch energy markets were first connected in 2011 via the BritNed point-to-point interconnector, which has played an important role in supporting energy security this winter.

The new connector will carry 1.8GW of electricity, compared to the 0.4GW that Germany and Denmark’s Kassø-Frøslev (Kriegers Flag) carries. It will add 20% to the UK’s existing 8.4GW interconnector capacity.

The project is still at feasibility stage. Under the terms of the development agreement, TenneT and National Grid Ventures will explore the potential of LionLink. Over the next few years, on and offshore studies will include further analysis of existing developments and proposals as part of an integrated European grid. The development phase is expected to result in a final investment decision in the next two or three years. The connection could be operational by the early 2030s.

UK energy secretary Grant Shapps was at an energy summit in Belgium today. Nine countries are meeting in Ostend to agree ambitions for building future offshore wind farms and connecting them together.

Grant Shapps said: “Today’s historic deal with the Netherlands connects our two countries together through this exciting feat of innovation and engineering – the largest of its kind in the world which will provide enough electricity for more homes than in Manchester and Birmingham combined.

“Together with the strong ties we have with our northern European neighbours united today at the North Sea Summit, we are bolstering our energy security and sending a strong signal to Putin’s Russia that the days of his dominance over global power markets are well and truly over.

“I’m proud to have the best of UK energy firms and organisations with me, flying the flag for British business and demonstrating our world-leading expertise in cleaner, cheaper and secure renewable technologies - helping deliver on one of our five priorities to grow the economy.”

Ben Wilson, president of National Grid Ventures, said: “Connecting wind farms to multiple markets simultaneously is a game changer for energy infrastructure and brings us one step closer to realising the enormous green energy potential of the North Sea.

“Not only can we deploy every spare electron where it is needed most, we can help to reduce the impact of infrastructure on coastal communities.

“We now need the right political, legal and regulatory framework to make it happen and establish a mutually beneficial North Sea grid to deliver a cleaner, fairer, more secure and more affordable energy future for British and European consumers.”

TenneT chief executive Manon van Beek said: “It is our conviction that offshore hubs configured in a meshed DC grid must form the backbone of the North Sea powerhouse. This is a view that is increasingly shared, and for us, it is more than a vision of the future.

“In fact, we are already doing it by kicking off this ground-breaking LionLink project right now. It is a first step and a great opportunity to learn as the offshore grid takes shape.”

Got a story? Email news@theconstructionindex.co.uk