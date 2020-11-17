Angus Council trials surfacing made from old carpets

Next week, the council is introducing a new recycling service that will see the unwanted carpets and underlay shredded, baled and bound for use as equestrian surface fibre. This provides a stable surface for horses and reduces strain and injury risk at arenas and training enclosures.

Skips will be in place at its two recycling centres for what will initially be a pilot project. If successful it is hoped the scheme can be rolled out to other centres. “So, if you are replacing a carpet and looking to get rid of it, take a ride to either Arbroath or Carnoustie recycling centre, where we’re happy to accept it, whether it’s threadbare or as shaggy as the day it was bought,” said the council. “Bring along your underlay if that’s on the way out too.”

Carpet tiles cannot be accepted as part of the new service, nor can vinyl flooring or wood/laminate flooring.

