Another acquisition for Civic

From left to right are Watt founder Dan Watt, Civic director Katrina Davis, COO Julian Broster and CEO Stephen O’Malley

Civic’s latest acquisition is led by Dan Watt and works on public and private sector projects across the UK.

Established in 2015, Watt Energy & Consulting Engineers is a mechanical, electrical and building services consultant with 12 employes. Its projects include Capital & Centric’s Littlewoods building project in Liverpool, Leeds City Village, Collyhurst Village and Trafford Wharf in Manchester.

This acquisition is the third addition to Civic in the last few months following the announcement of the creation of archaeology and heritage consultancy, Civic Heritage, in September and the acquisition of place experts New Practice in October.

Dan Watt said: “We have collaborated with Civic Engineers for many years and have always worked well together. We have shared values and a real focus on solving problems for our clients, providing them with the most sustainable design solutions that put people and the environment at their heart. Joining the wider Civic team will help us to further our ambition of becoming a market leader, and enable us to have an even greater impact together.”

Civic chief executive Stephen O’Malley said: “It has been quite a momentous few months for Civic and it is fantastic to be able to announce the addition of Watt Energy & Consulting Engineers. We have known Dan for a long time and he is a valued collaborator, so this acquisition seems like a very natural fit.

“The whole ethos behind Civic is about us having the ability to make a positive impact and to respond to the climate and societal challenges we are facing. We believe by carefully curating a team of experts with shared values and approach, we are offering clients the services they are telling us they need, and the opportunity to really put climate resilience and designing for people at the heart of everything.”

Got a story? Email news@theconstructionindex.co.uk