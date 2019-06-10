Another Balfour director moves to Van Elle

Malcolm O’Sullivan

At Van Elle, Malcolm O’Sullivan re-joins former colleague Mark Cutler, who left Balfour Beatty to become chief executive of Van Elle last year.

The recruitment of Mr O’Sullivan follows changes instigated within Van Elle’s piling division by Mark Cutler last November.

Malcolm O’Sullivan has been managing director of Balfour Beatty Ground Engineering since 2013 having joined Stent Foundations as a graduate engineer in 1997. He has 20 years’ experience in ground engineering and deep foundation construction in the UK.

“We are delighted to attract someone of Malcolm’s calibre to join our leadership team as we continue our improvements towards our growth strategy,” Mark Cutler said. “Malcolm will be leading our largest division and will add value across the group with his operational and customer-focussed credentials.”

Malcolm O’Sullivan said: “I am really pleased to open a new chapter in my career by joining Van Elle at this exciting time in their journey. I look forward to growing the piling division while supporting the development of opportunities and operational improvements across the wider group.”