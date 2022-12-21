Another big shed job for Winvic

Gateway 14 Ltd has appointed Winvic Construction to build a 1.2m sq ft warehouse at the Gateway 14 development at junction 50 of the A14 at Stowmarket, Suffolk.

Construction of the new warehouse for The Range, a retailer of garden and leisure products, is expected to create 1,650 local jobs, will start in January 2023 and is due for completion in November 2023.

Gateway 14 Ltd, which is wholly owned by Mid Suffolk District Council, has exchanged contracts with The Range to develop the distribution unit on a freehold turnkey basis which will be led by Jaynic, Gateway 14 Ltd’s development partner.

The landmark development, which was granted reserved matters consent in October 2022, will provide a high specification building with an emphasis on sustainability. Features including EV charging, LED lighting, solar PV, smart energy systems and rainwater harvesting are built into the design

The Gateway 14 development is committed to meeting a BREEAM rating of ‘Very Good’ and will aspire to meet an ‘Excellent’ rating wherever possible. This new warehouse will be designed to achieve BREEAM ‘Excellent’.

Accessibility through and around the development is a key feature with significant walking and cycling routes being integrated along with access to public transport links and local amenities.

Biodiversity on the site is also a priority, with high-quality landscaping, green corridors and nesting boxes all being introduced across the site to support not only the wildlife and ecology but also to create a vibrant, attractive, and healthy working environment for employees.

Jaynic’s construction director, Jason Newman, said: “We are pleased to have Northampton-based Winvic on board as contractor for The Range warehouse. The company has a strong reputation for building warehouses of this magnitude and we look forward to working with them.”

Danny Nelson, director of industrial, distribution & logistics at Winvic, commented: “It’s fantastic to be working with new client Jaynic on this impressive facility. We’re delighted we were selected due our knowledge and expertise of delivering similar schemes with sustainability at their heart. Jaynic has put its faith in our team and in return we will be aiming to exceed expectations every step of the way.”

Chairman of Gateway 14 Ltd, Sir Christopher Haworth, added: "This is very good news for the region with the economic benefits it will bring as well as the employment it will generate in the area in the coming years.”

Gateway 14 already has outline planning consent for a 2.36m sq ft mixed-use innovation, business and warehousing scheme. Construction of the site infrastructure, including estate roads, utilities and landscaping, is already underway.

