APL and Elavation join Access Alliance

Newest members of the Access Alliance are Aerial Platforms Ltd (APL), based in Leigh, and Elavation Ltd in Milton Keynes.

The Access Alliance is a network of local and regional suppliers of mobile elevating work platforms (MEWPs) for hire that collaborate to compete with national players. It now has 18 member firms.

The addition of APL and Elavation adds a further 3,000 machines to the alliance’s collective hire inventory.

Access Alliance chairman Mike Webb said: "We are delighted to welcome Aerial Platforms Ltd and Elavation Ltd to the Access Alliance. Both companies are highly regarded in the industry, and their inclusion expands our collective fleet to approximately 20,000 machines, ensuring that our combined membership can cover the entire UK with a diverse range of access types. This expansion highlights our commitment to providing comprehensive access solutions and strengthens our ability to meet the diverse needs of our customers across the country."

APL group managing director Jason Seddon said: "Joining the Access Alliance is a great opportunity for us. We look forward to working with other independent businesses that share our commitment to quality. This partnership will help us offer better coverage across the UK for our customers."

Elavation managing director Mani Gonzalez added: " This collaboration aligns with our goal of providing high-quality access equipment and services. Our predominantly hybrid and electric fleet is a great fit with the alliance’s focus on innovative and sustainable solutions. Being part of this network will enable us to extend our reach and improve our service to clients across the UK."

