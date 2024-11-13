Applications invited for £800m building safety framework

Fusion21 is seeking specialist suppliers to help landlords manage and maintain safe buildings and demonstrate compliance. Bids are invited from suppliers providing regional or national coverage.

Suitable for all building types across the public sector, this fourth-generation framework includes a new lot dedicated to sprinkler and mist systems.

The framework is split into 12 lots:

Lot 1: Asbestos Surveying and Consultancy

Lot 2: Asbestos Abatement and Removal

Lot 3: Legionella and Water Hygiene Consultancy

Lot 4: Legionella Monitoring and Control

Lot 5: Fire Safety Surveying and Consultancy (Multi-Disciplinary)

Lot 6: Fire Risk Assessments

Lot 7: Fire Safety Inspections

Lot 8: Passive Fire Protection

Lot 9: Fire Suppression (Sprinkler and Mist) Systems

Lot 10: Active Fire Safety

Lot 11: Warden Call and Tele-health

Lot 12: Electronic Security

Fusion21 operations director Peter Francis said: “Set to launch in April 2025, this framework renewal will enable members to continue addressing the unique safety challenges of buildings ensuring the ‘golden thread’ of information is maintained, while also helping to address the challenges created by new legislation – such as the Building Safety Act (BSA) 2022.

“The framework is being set up under the Public Contracts Regulations 2015 and Fusion21 members accessing this offer will benefit from flexible call-off options, support from technical experts, and measurable cost efficiencies.”

To learn more and apply for the framework, see: https://hubs.li/Q02XgVxN0 and click on ‘Current opportunities’.

The submission deadline is noon on Friday 17th January 2025.

