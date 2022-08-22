Approval for £42m Belfast developments

JMK Group's planned hotel

These include plans for a 256-bed hotel/apart hotel in the Titanic Quarter and a 15-storey residential development at Holmes Street/Bruce Street. Combined value is £42m.

Approval was granted for a new hotel on lands northwest of Hamilton Dock, next to Titanic Belfast, to include both hotel and apartment-style accommodation, conference facilities, a rooftop bar and public realm works.

The proposal represents an investment of £36m and will create an estimated 620 construction jobs.

The seven-storey hotel is being developed by JMK Group, to be operated as Aloft Hotel and Residence Inn by Marriott.

Outline permission was also granted for a block of 68 residential apartments at Holmes Street, to the rear of Bruce Street, in Belfast city centre.

The indicative plans for the £6m development include 32 one-bedroom apartments, 35 two-bed apartments and one studio apartment. It will be next to two other schemes planned for this area – a new apart-hotel, known as Bedford Yards, at 31-33 Bedford Street and a purpose-built student accommodation building, currently under construction at Bruce Street.

Belfast councillor Carl Whyte, chair of the planning committee, said: “These investments are great news for Belfast, and will help towards the continued revitalisation of our city centre.

“The new hotel development at Titanic Quarter demonstrates our city’s continued appeal to visitors worldwide and shows confidence in our tourism sector, post-covid.

“The addition of new homes at Holmes Street also builds upon council’s commitment to attracting more residents into the city centre, by bringing vacant sites back into use as high-quality, accessible and centrally located homes.”

