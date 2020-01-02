Approval secured for wooden football stadium

Forest Green Rovers is owned by renewable energy entrepreneur Dale Vince and run on sustainability lines. “From solar panels and electric vehicle charging points at The New Lawn, to our vegan matchday menu, we strive to be the greenest football club in the world,” the club boasts.

The planned new stadium, Eco Park, was designed by the late Zaha Hadid. With a capacity of 5,000, it will be built neat Stroud by Junction 13 of the M5, along with landscaped parking and two pitches, one of which will be a 4G playing surface. The parkland will have 500 trees and 1.8km of new hedgerow planted.

Revised plans were submitted to Stroud District Council after the first attempt was rejected back in June 2019. This time the council’s planning committee voted in favour of the designs, with six in favour and four against.

Chairman Dale Vince said that the ‘right decision’ had been made. He said that the best case for seeing the stadium come to fruition would be at least three years.

Got a story? Email news@theconstructionindex.co.uk