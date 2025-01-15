April start for Langley Mill development

Affordable housing providers Places for People is collaborating with Derby-based developer Wheeldon Brothers to build 109 mixed-tenure homes in the village of Langley Mill.

Designed as a mix of semi-detached, terraced and detached properties, each home will have two car parking spaces.

Phased construction is scheduled to begin in April 2025 and the sales launch planned for early 2026.

Places for People regional managing director Nilam Buchanan said: “This development represents an important opportunity to provide high quality, affordable homes for the Langley Mill area, enhancing its appeal as a desirable place to live. With shared ownership making new-build homes more accessible, and the combination of high-quality design and excellent connectivity, the scheme promises to appeal to a diverse range of residents, contributing to a thriving and inclusive community. Thanks to our successful collaboration with Wheeldon Brothers, we are pleased to address the demand for new housing in this location and we are actively seeking further development sites in the East Midlands.”

The Section 106 agreement with the local planning authority includes funding for Derbyshire Wildlife Trust projects, as well for local healthcare and primary school facilities.

